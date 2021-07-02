Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/02 12:00
A health worker records the information of patients who died of complications related to COVID-19, at the morgue of the Regional Hospital in Zipaquira...
A family member shovels dirt into the grave of Giro Quispe who died from complications related to the new coronavirus, at El Cebollar cemetery, in Are...
Drivers line up in the parking lot of Rommel Fernandez soccer stadium being used as a vaccination center to distribute shots of both the AstraZeneca a...
A girl plays on a float as children swim off the Key Sombrero of Morrocoy National Park, Falcon state, Venezuela, Saturday, June 26, 2021. "Full Day" ...
A police officer is engulfed in flames after he was hit with a petrol bomb during an anti-government protest triggered by proposed tax increases on pu...
Soldiers march during the military parade marking the 200th anniversary of the battle of Carabobo in Valencia, Carabobo state, Venezuela, Thursday, Ju...
A member of the LGBT community celebrates sexual diversity in Mexico City, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Thousands of people marched through Paseo de la Re...
Shot put athlete Ahymara Espinoza does weight training at her home as she prepares to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in San Jose de Barlovento, ...
Brazil's Neymar takes a shot in an attempt to score during a Copa America soccer match against Colombia at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Br...
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, left, and Paraguay's Roberto Rojas battle for the ball during a Copa America soccer match at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de...

June 24 to July 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

