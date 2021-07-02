AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Shot put athlete Ahymara Espinoza does weight training at her home as she prepares to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in San Jose de Barlovento, ... Shot put athlete Ahymara Espinoza does weight training at her home as she prepares to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in San Jose de Barlovento, Venezuela, Monday, June 28, 2021. Espinoza seeks to make it to the Olympics for shot put by training all alone in small corner of a baseball field with overgrown weeds under the unforgiving sun of her home coastal town. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)