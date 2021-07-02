Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something' else for its birthday

Presidential Office spokesperson tells Chinese Communist Party to 'grow up'

  2701
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 12:00
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something' else for its birthday

(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a speech by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) threatening to crush attempts at Taiwan independence, the spokesperson of Taiwan's Presidential Office, Kolas Yotaka, told the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to pick another birthday gift for itself.

On July 1, Xi delivered an hour-long speech at Beijing's Tiananmen Square to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP. In his speech, he emphasized adherence to the "one China" principle" and the "1992 Consensus," the advancement of "complete unification," and the need to "crush any Taiwan independence plot."

At around 9 p.m. that evening, Yotaka posted a tweet observing that the CCP "wants Taiwan for their 100th birthday." She then advised the communist organization to "just pick something else" and to "grow up."

Senator Mitt Romney responded to Xi's speech with a tweet in which he wrote that the CCP has nothing to celebrate over the past 100 years. He listed examples of its human rights abuses, including a genocide in Xinjiang, the execution of dissidents, media censorship, reneged promises of freedom in Hong Kong, and spying on its own citizens.

On his Twitter account, Senator Marco Rubio wrote that "100 years of authoritarian repression is cause for sorrow, not celebration." He then included a video outlining numerous human rights abuses committed on the CCP's watch, including the imprisonment of over 1 million Uyghurs in labor camps, systematic repression of religions, crackdown on political dissent, and violation of its assurances to Hong Kong.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo bluntly stated on his Twitter feed that the 100th year of the CCP's existence marked a "century of killing fields and genocide." He asserted that no political party in history has "killed more people than the CCP."
Xi Jinping
CCP
CCP 100th anniversary
Presidential Office
Kolas Yotaka
Taiwan independence
Taiwan sovereignty
Chinese Communist Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Big boost in approval for US under Biden, while China lingers at all-time lows
Big boost in approval for US under Biden, while China lingers at all-time lows
2021/07/01 22:13
Taiwan pits peace, democracy against Xi’s ‘one China’ principle
Taiwan pits peace, democracy against Xi’s ‘one China’ principle
2021/07/01 17:35
Xi Jinping rehashes 'one China' principle in CCP centennial speech
Xi Jinping rehashes 'one China' principle in CCP centennial speech
2021/07/01 13:20
Xi hails 'new world' as China marks Communist Party centenary
Xi hails 'new world' as China marks Communist Party centenary
2021/07/01 11:45
Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
2021/07/01 10:41

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary