Moderna vaccine distribution sped up

New batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived Wednesday, will be distributed Monday

  1899
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 11:46
Newly arrived batch of Moderna vaccine will be distributed Monday. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A newly arrived batch of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed on Monday (July 5), three days ahead of schedule.

The 410,400 Moderna doses purchased by the government arrived Wednesday afternoon (June 30) at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on an EVA Air cargo aircraft. The shipment is part of an order in February for 5.05 million Moderna doses from the United States.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a press release Saturday (June 26) that a batch of 643,000 Moderna doses would be available Thursday (July 1) for people aged over 65 years.

As for the new batch, vaccines were set to be distributed July 8 but this date has been moved forward to Monday (July 5), according to CECC deputy head Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥). He said the speed was due to the efficiency of city government officers.

The Moderna vaccine is preserved at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius.
Moderna vaccine
CECC

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:10 GMT+08:00

