Hongkongers see Taiwan as education haven for their children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Hong Kong Association (THKA) and other pro-Hong Kong organizations in an online press conference on Thursday (July 1) urged the Tsai administration to allow Hong Kong children to enroll in Taiwan's public schools to counter the nationalistic brainwashing Beijing has introduced into the city's education system.

THKA Director Tian Ba (天爸) had previously said that after the national security law was passed in June of last year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) implemented a patriotic curriculum to teach Hong Kong children to be loyal to the party. As a result, parents are concerned their children are receiving a propagandistic education, the Liberty Times cited him as saying.

Tian stated that some parents are seeking to send their children to Taiwan for a better education. In addition, these parents hope to be able to move to Taiwan themselves, as their children as still dependents.

The director said he hopes the Taiwan government will open its schools as soon as possible so that future generations of Hongkongers will not fall victim to the CCP’s political rhetoric.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the government will always support Hongkongers in their fight for freedom and democracy. In response to recent developments, Taiwan has taken concrete actions to help Hongkongers, based on the Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macao Affairs.

The MAC added that it is reviewing the feasibility of allowing Hong Kong and Macao residents to immigrate to the country for their studies and that it will do everything it can to help.