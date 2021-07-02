AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Performers in the role of rescue workers gather around a Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the... Performers in the role of rescue workers gather around a Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28, 2021. China's Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday, July 1. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28... Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28, 2021. China's Communist Party, celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday, July 1. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

JUNE 25-JULY 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

