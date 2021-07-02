Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuania to set up offices in Taiwan, other Asian countries

Baltic nation says move made out of national interest, not to counter China

  1021
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 10:18
Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis (Twitter, Lithuania MFA photo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis (Twitter, Lithuania MFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania on Thursday (July 1) announced plans to establish representative offices in Taiwan and several other Asian countries, with a view to increasing its export markets.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed the importance of promoting democracy and freedom elsewhere while boosting the Baltic nation's exports. He made the remarks at a virtual meeting participated in by 62 Lithuanian officials posted in foreign missions as well as international organizations, wrote CNA.

Building a presence in the Asia-Pacific through trade is a priority on Lithuania’s diplomatic agenda. In addition to setting up an embassy in Australia, plans are underway to open offices in Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, said Landsbergis.

The foreign minister emphasized the move is not intended to counter China but to reach out to the Indo-Pacific region out of national interest. It is hoped the strategy will enable the country to avoid being subject to political pressure from China by becoming over-reliant on its economy, he said.

Earlier reports suggested Lithuania has been pushing for an office in Taiwan this year. There has been a surge in goodwill between the two nations recently, with Lithuania pledging to send 20,000 vaccine doses and Taiwanese returning the favor with charity donations and gifts.
Lithuania
Taiwan
office
China
trade
export

RELATED ARTICLES

Big boost in approval for US under Biden, while China lingers at all-time lows
Big boost in approval for US under Biden, while China lingers at all-time lows
2021/07/01 22:13
42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan
42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan
2021/07/01 18:09
Taiwan pits peace, democracy against Xi’s ‘one China’ principle
Taiwan pits peace, democracy against Xi’s ‘one China’ principle
2021/07/01 17:35
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
2021/07/01 16:11
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
2021/07/01 13:33

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary