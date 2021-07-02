Lithuania to set up offices in Taiwan, other Asian countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania on Thursday (July 1) announced plans to establish representative offices in Taiwan and several other Asian countries, with a view to increasing its export markets.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed the importance of promoting democracy and freedom elsewhere while boosting the Baltic nation's exports. He made the remarks at a virtual meeting participated in by 62 Lithuanian officials posted in foreign missions as well as international organizations, wrote CNA.

Building a presence in the Asia-Pacific through trade is a priority on Lithuania’s diplomatic agenda. In addition to setting up an embassy in Australia, plans are underway to open offices in Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, said Landsbergis.

The foreign minister emphasized the move is not intended to counter China but to reach out to the Indo-Pacific region out of national interest. It is hoped the strategy will enable the country to avoid being subject to political pressure from China by becoming over-reliant on its economy, he said.

Earlier reports suggested Lithuania has been pushing for an office in Taiwan this year. There has been a surge in goodwill between the two nations recently, with Lithuania pledging to send 20,000 vaccine doses and Taiwanese returning the favor with charity donations and gifts.