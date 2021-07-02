Alexa
World Series champion Dodgers to visit White House

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 07:12
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the White House on Friday to celebrate their first World Series championship in 32 years.

President Joe Biden will welcome the team for a ceremony in the East Room. Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games last year in Texas. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Series was played at a neutral site for the first time.

It will be the Dodgers’ first visit to the White House since 1988, when President Ronald Reagan welcomed them after their championship season.

Los Angeles is in Washington for a four-game set against the Nationals.

___

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:06 GMT+08:00

