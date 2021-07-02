Alexa
Young out, Capela available for Hawks in Game 5 vs. Bucks

By STEVE MEGARGEE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/02 08:11
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who did not play, celebrates a score during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eas...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will join Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in sitting out Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night due to injuries.

Young, who had been listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot, will miss a second straight game.

“He’s feeling a little better, but not good enough to put on the uniform tonight," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

Young did note that center Clint Capela would be available to play Thursday. Capela, who has inflammation in his right eye, also had been listed as questionable.

The Hawks and Bucks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

The Hawks announced Young’s status hours after the Bucks declared Antetokounmpo out for Thursday’s game due to a hyperextended left knee.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after trying to block a Capela dunk attempt in the third quarter of Atlanta’s 110-88 Game 4 victory on Tuesday.

Young got hurt while accidentally stepping on an official’s foot along the sideline in the Hawks’ 113-102 Game 3 loss.

Lou Williams will replace Young in the starting lineup for a second straight game. Williams made his first career postseason start in Game 4 and collected 21 points and eight assists.

Capela was struck in the right eye by an inadvertent elbow from Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:06 GMT+08:00

