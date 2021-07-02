Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rockie Road: Arenado returns to Coors in Cardinals uniform

By MICHAEL KELLY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/02 06:41
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado fields a ground ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings during the third inning of a baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado follows through on a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamo...

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado fields a ground ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings during the third inning of a baseball game...

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado follows through on a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamo...

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado spent eight seasons at Coors Field. Never spent this much time in the visiting clubhouse, though.

Upon his highly anticipated return to Denver, the eight-time Gold Glove winner said he hopes his acrimonious split with the Rockies doesn’t cloud what he accomplished in Colorado.

“I really feel like I could look at my past and have really no regrets when it comes to what I did here,” he said. “I feel like I did some great things.”

Arenado was set to play his first game at Colorado on Thursday night since an offseason trade to the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal followed years of off-field drama between Arenado and former general manager Jeff Bridich, a rift that ended up costing the Rockies the face of their franchise.

It looked like Arenado was going spend his career with Colorado when he signed a $260 million, eight-year contract before the 2019 season, but his relationship with Bridich soured soon after. The two didn’t speak after the 2019 season and Arenado was dealt to St. Louis before spring training this year.

Bridich resigned as the general manager in April and was replaced on an interim basis by Bill Schmidt, the organization’s director of scouting. Arenado said he doesn’t know if things would have turned out differently if Bridich left before him.

“I don’t know what the plan would have been regardless,” Arenado said. “They could easily want to trade me still or I would have stayed. I don’t know how it would it really turned out.”

Arenado broke in with Colorado in 2013 and made an immediate impact. His first season was the last one for Rockies great Todd Helton, and Arenado became the club's most recognizable star after Troy Tulowitzki was traded to Toronto in 2015.

He won the Gold Glove in each of his eight seasons with Colorado and emerged as an offensive force by his third season. From 2015-19 he hit 199 home runs and averaged 124 RBIs a season and helped lead the Rockies to the postseason in 2017 and 2018.

Arenado said it was a little strange arriving in town and going to the team hotel instead of his downtown Denver home, and entering the visiting clubhouse as well. He said he had dinner with Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on Wednesday night.

“Just talking and reminiscing about things and how the season’s going on,” he said. “It was just great to see him and the family. There won’t be a whole lot of hugging. I’m trying to win a ballgame.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12