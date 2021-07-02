Alexa
Phillies-Marlins game postponed due to rain, DH July 16

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 05:31
A technician covers a TV camera after the the Miami Marlins versus he Philadelphia Phillies baseball game was called due to rain on Thursday, July 1, ...
A technician covers a TV camera after the the Miami Marlins versus he Philadelphia Phillies baseball game was called due to rain on Thursday, July 1, ...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia.

With rain in the forecast the entire evening in Philadelphia, Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected an early decision.

“Both teams are in a situation where they don’t want to lose their starter,” he said prior to the official announcement. “We’re both pretty much in the same boat, so you’re hoping everyone is thinking along those lines.”

The Phillies will open a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday night. Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.20) is scheduled to face Padres right-hander Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.64).

Miami begins a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta, where Marlins right-hander Zach Thompson (2-2, 1.50) is scheduled to oppose Braves lefty Drew Smyly (5-3, 4.79).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:44 GMT+08:00

