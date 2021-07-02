Alexa
Scotland cancels Romania rugby test after virus cases

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 05:29
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland canceled its rugby test against Romania in Bucharest next week after “several” people in camp tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Scottish Rugby Union called off the July 10 match on Thursday.

It didn't say how many players and staff or who, citing medical confidentiality. Since arriving back from the camp in Leicester on Sunday, the players and staff have been self-isolating, the SRU added.

It said the scheduled tour match against Georgia in Tbilisi on July 17 was still on, subject to further testing.

“Player welfare is paramount in every decision that we make as an organization, and unfortunately we've run out of time to allow our players to recover and train properly for the Romania fixture,” SRU chief executive Mark Dodson said in a statement.

"We're clearly disappointed, and I feel massively for both our group of players and management, as well as the Romanian Rugby Federation."

