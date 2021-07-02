2 public workers shot repairing sewer main in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two public workers repairing a sewer main in South Carolina were shot by a man who also fired on a deputy Thursday, authorities said.

The shooter was involved in a standoff inside a home that ended after a few hours, but Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said he didn't know the condition of the man or if anyone else was inside the house.

“We really don't know what triggered anything,” Wright said at a news conference late Thursday afternoon. “We literally just secured the house. I don’t know any other details.”

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his investigators were called to the home for at least one death but didn't give additional details.

The man walked up to the workers near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg about 3 p.m., asked them what they were doing and then started shooting, Spartanburg Water spokeswoman Jennifer Candler told news outlets.

The workers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be all right, Spartanburg police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said.

Spartanburg city officers and county deputies were fired on as they rushed to get into a home after the initial shooting because they feared someone might be hurt inside, Littlejohn said.

The deputy who was hit was expected to recover.

“Praise God he was hit in the arm and no other vitals,” the sheriff said.

At least two deputies fired back, and Wright said Littlejohn tore down a bannister to get the wounded officer help as soon as possible.

“He put himself in harm's way to help our man. Thank you is not good enough,” Wright said.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting because it involved State Law Enforcement Division agents as well as city and county officers.