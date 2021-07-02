Alexa
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 04:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 212 000 002 7 11 0
Toronto 100 000 010 2 8 1

Kikuchi, Steckenrider (8), Sewald (8) and Torrens; Ryu, P.Murphy (5), Cimber (6), J.Barnes (8), Chatwood (9), Saucedo (9) and McGuire. W_Kikuchi 6-3. L_Ryu 7-5. Sv_Sewald (1). HRs_Seattle, Fraley (1), Long Jr. (3). Toronto, Semien (20).

___

Kansas City 000 000 001 1 8 0
Boston 100 443 12x 15 17 1

Bubic, E.Santana (5), Staumont (6), S.Barlow (7), Swarzak (8) and Rivero; Eovaldi, Andriese (8) and Wong. W_Eovaldi 9-4. L_Bubic 2-4. HRs_Boston, K.Hernández (9), Martinez (17), D.Santana (3), Devers (3).

___

Minnesota 000 040 001 5 9 1
Chicago 012 012 20x 8 15 2

Berríos, Alcala (6), Robles (7), Law (7) and Jeffers; Rodón, Kopech (6), Heuer (7), Crochet (7), Burr (8), Hendriks (9) and Collins. W_Kopech 3-0. L_Alcala 1-3. HRs_Chicago, Goodwin (1), Collins (3).

___

Texas 100 121 210 8 15 1
Oakland 000 000 030 3 5 0

Dunning, King (5), Martin (8), Patton (9) and Hicks; Manaea, Acevedo (6), Guerra (7), Smith (8) and Garcia. W_King 6-5. L_Manaea 6-5. HRs_Texas, Lowe (12), Gallo (20), Hicks (1).

___

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:41 GMT+08:00

