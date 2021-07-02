Wimbledon Lookahead: American Korda makes Centre Court debut

Sebastian Korda of the US plays a return to Antoine Hoang of France during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis C... Sebastian Korda of the US plays a return to Antoine Hoang of France during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Sebastian Korda of the US sits in his chair between games during the men's singles first round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur on day two of ... Sebastian Korda of the US sits in his chair between games during the men's singles first round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Sebastian Korda of the United States has achieved another milestone in his breakout year by making the schedule to play on Wimbledon's Centre Court for the first time. Korda will face No. 22-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain there on Friday. The 20-year-old Korda has won two matches playing in the tournament for the first time, which will improve his career-high ranking of No. 50. Also scheduled on Centre Court is two-time champion Andy Murray, who is coming off a five-set victory and will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov. No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will be a heavy favorite against American qualifier Denis Kudla, a tour veteran ranked 114th. Only three of the 11 highest-ranked women made it to the third round, and those surviving include No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 7 Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka, a Grand Slam underachiever playing in Wimbledon's round of 32 for the first time, faces qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano. Swiatek faces Irina-Camelia Begu.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3; Magda Linette beat No. 3 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-4; No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova beat Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-4; No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 6-3; No. 25 Angelique Kerber beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 5-7, 6-4; Jelena Ostapenko beat No. 31 Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 3-6, 8-6.

Men’s Second Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Pedro Martinez beat No. 13 Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5); No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz beat Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 31 Taylor Fritz beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4; Nick Kyrgios beat Gianluca Mager 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 — The number of sets Roger Federer has lost to Richard Gasquet in their five Grand Slam matches.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Maybe he needs to talk to his clothing provider a little bit, and ask for some deeper pockets,” — Alexander Zverev, who won a point when a spare ball fell from opponent Tennys Sandgren's shorts pocket as he hit a volley.

