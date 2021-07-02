Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Herbert leads Irish Open after a 64, McIlroy even par

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 03:07
Herbert leads Irish Open after a 64, McIlroy even par

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — Australian golfer Lucas Herbert shot 8-under 64 in the first round to lead the Irish Open by one stroke Thursday as Rory McIlroy was forced to battle down the stretch to finish on even par on his return to the European Tour.

The nearest challenger to Herbert, whose only victory on the tour came at the Dubai Desert Classic last year, was Johannes Veerman, a 350th-ranked American who made seven birdies and didn't drop a shot playing in the last group of the day.

McIlroy got up and down from a greenside bunker for par at No. 18 to shoot 72, having also saved par on the 17th after a wayward drive. The world No. 10 was 2 over after eight holes at Mount Juliet, a course in the south of Ireland, in his first appearance on the European Tour since Abu Dhabi in January and only his second since November 2019.

McIlroy is playing the Irish Open, where he was a winner in 2016, as well as next week's Scottish Open before competing at the British Open at Royal St. George's the following week.

The 91st-ranked Herbert birdied five of his last seven holes — including his last three — after starting at No. 10.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12