Sweden striker Isak extends contract with Real Sociedad

Sweden striker Alexander Isak agreed to a contract extension with Real Sociedad on Thursday that will keep him at the Spanish club through the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 21-year-old Isak scored 17 goals for Sociedad in La Liga this season and helped the Basque club win the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey in April.

Isak also impressed at the European Championship, helping Sweden win its group and reach the round of 16 where it fell to Ukraine on Tuesday.

Isak signed his new deal in Stockholm. He will return to Spain in late July to start training.

