Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 35 .539 _
Washington 40 38 .513 2
Atlanta 38 41 .481
Philadelphia 37 41 .474 5
Miami 34 45 .430
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593 _
Chicago 42 39 .519 6
St. Louis 40 41 .494 8
Cincinnati 39 40 .494 8
Pittsburgh 29 50 .367 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 49 33 .598
Colorado 34 47 .420 17
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½

___

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday's Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12