All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|35
|.539
|_
|Washington
|40
|38
|.513
|2
|Atlanta
|38
|41
|.481
|4½
|Philadelphia
|37
|41
|.474
|5
|Miami
|34
|45
|.430
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|42
|39
|.519
|6
|St. Louis
|40
|41
|.494
|8
|Cincinnati
|39
|40
|.494
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|50
|.367
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|1½
|San Diego
|49
|33
|.598
|2½
|Colorado
|34
|47
|.420
|17
|Arizona
|22
|60
|.268
|29½
___
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings
Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.