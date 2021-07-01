All Times EDT
Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Houston 2
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 15, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings
Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.