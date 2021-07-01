Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 5 .688
Chicago 10 8 .556 2
New York 8 9 .471
Washington 7 9 .438 4
Atlanta 6 9 .400
Indiana 1 15 .063 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 4 .750
Seattle 12 4 .750
Minnesota 8 7 .533
Dallas 8 9 .471
Phoenix 7 8 .467
Los Angeles 6 9 .400

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 91, Dallas 81

Minnesota 82, Phoenix 76

Las Vegas 99, Los Angeles 75

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:23 GMT+08:00

