WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|15
|.063
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Dallas
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Phoenix
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Los Angeles
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
Chicago 91, Dallas 81
Minnesota 82, Phoenix 76
Las Vegas 99, Los Angeles 75
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.