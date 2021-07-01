Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

France, Mexico sign deal against trafficking in artifacts

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 21:18
France, Mexico sign deal against trafficking in artifacts

PARIS (AP) — France and Mexico signed an agreement Thursday on cooperating against the trafficking of cultural artifacts, a deal that the Mexican foreign minister called an important step toward recovering and protecting Mexico's cultural heritage.

Details of the deal weren't immediately released.

It came after Mexico lodged a complaint with the French government against a big auction of pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts by Christie’s of Paris earlier this year. Paris auction houses often sell Indigenous artifacts that are already on the art market, despite protests from activists who say they should be returned to their native lands.

In signing the cooperation agreement, the French and Mexican foreign ministers acknowledged Thursday that their countries have different laws around cultural objects but promised to work together in the future to fight trafficking of artwork.

“The recuperation and protection of our cultural goods is a huge issue for us," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. “I am happy that on this occasion France accompanies us and supports this initiative despite our legal systems being very different. We haven’t always shared the same posture, but this agreement is very positive.”

He said the agreement includes mechanisms "to impede in the maximum way possible the commercialization – which is illegal – of pieces that are important for the historical and cultural patrimony of Mexico.”

The Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History protested the Christie’s Paris sale earlier this year. The collection included a 1,500-year-old stone mask from the ancient city of Teotihuacan, and an ancient statue of the fertility goddess Cihuateotl, apparently from the Totonac culture. The auction brought in more than $3 million.

Updated : 2021-07-02 08:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Filipina finds long-lost Taiwanese mother after 19 years
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12