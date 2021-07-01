Alexa
British Open winner earning $2M-plus for first time

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 20:31
ST ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The winner of the British Open this month will earn more than $2 million for the first time.

From a total prize fund of $11.5 million, whoever lifts the Claret Jug at Royal St George's in Sandwich on July 18 will also earn $2,070,000, up from the $1,935,000 won by Shane Lowry in 2019.

Last year's Open was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The increased prize money “fully reflects the championship's stature in world sport,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said on Thursday.

“As the only men's major championship played outside of America, the Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.”

