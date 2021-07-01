Alexa
The Latest: Federer faces Gasquet in 2nd round at Wimbledon

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/01 18:12
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after Adrian Mannarino of France retired from the men's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbl...

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

It's Switzerland vs. France again when Roger Federer takes on Richard Gasquet in the second round at Wimbledon.

Federer will be hoping to emulate the Swiss soccer team's win at the European Championship when he plays the late match on Centre Court. This time, though, a Swiss victory wouldn't be much of an upset. Federer has won his last 17 matches against French opponents and also has a 10-match winning streak against Gasquet.

Federer also faced a French opponent in the first round and was in danger of losing before Adrian Mannarino retired in the fifth set with a knee injury.

Also on the men’s schedule is No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who plays wild card Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Anna Blinkova, the runner-up in girls singles at Wimbledon in 2015. The 17-year-old Coco Gauff takes on Elena Vesnina in another Centre Court match.

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:46 GMT+08:00

