Hogg to captain B&I Lions in tour opener, Murray rested

British and Irish Lions' Josh Adams, foreground, scores a try as Japan's captain Michael Leitch attempts a tackle during a friendly rugby match betwee... British and Irish Lions' Josh Adams, foreground, scores a try as Japan's captain Michael Leitch attempts a tackle during a friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell, gestures towards teammates during a friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the Murra... British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell, gestures towards teammates during a friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

British and Irish Lions' head coach, Warren Gatland watches on as players warm up before a start for the friendly rugby match between British and Iris... British and Irish Lions' head coach, Warren Gatland watches on as players warm up before a start for the friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

British and Irish Lions' Josh Adams, left, celebrates with teammate after scoring a try during a friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions ... British and Irish Lions' Josh Adams, left, celebrates with teammate after scoring a try during a friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scotland's Stuart Hogg will captain the British and Irish Lions from fullback in their tour opener in South Africa on Saturday while new squad skipper Conor Murray is rested.

Lions coach Warren Gatland changed 14 of his 15 starters from the 28-10 warmup win over Japan in Scotland last weekend.

Welsh wing Josh Adams is the one to survive from the starting lineup against Japan, a game that saw initial captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric ruled out the tour with shoulder injuries.

The British and Irish Lions open their tour against South African domestic team the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the tour underway,” Gatland said. “We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.”

Wales' Ali Price is at scrumhalf in place of Murray in the team announced on Thursday, while Scotland's Finn Russell starts at flyhalf.

Owen Farrell and Chris Harris will combine in the centers and Welsh pair Louis Rees-Zammit and Adams are on the wings.

Lock Maro Itoje is one of five Englishmen in the forwards and will pack down alongside Jonny Hill in the second row. The loose forward trio is Courtney Lawes and Hamish Watson on the flanks, and Taulupe Faletau at No. 8.

Rees-Zammit, Harris and Hill will make their Lions debuts and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, prop Zander Fagerson, loose forward Sam Simmonds and scrumhalf Gareth Davies could also make their first appearances off the bench.

No fans will be allowed to attend the game at Ellis Park, or any of the Lions' eight games on tour, which include three tests against world champion South Africa.

British and Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg (captain), Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris, Owen Farrell, Josh Adams, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Taulupe Faletau, Hamish Watson, Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly.

