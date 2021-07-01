Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to subject all arrivals from overseas to 3 COVID tests

PCR tests will be necessary before start of quarantine and by its end

  438
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/01 18:38
Taiwan is tightening COVID testing requirements for arrivals from overseas

Taiwan is tightening COVID testing requirements for arrivals from overseas (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a further move to try and stop the advance of the Delta variant of COVID-19, all arrivals from overseas will be subjected to at least three tests during the first 14 days of their stay, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Thursday (July 1).

While the overall daily number of new local coronavirus cases has been falling steadily, an outbreak of the Delta variant in Pingtung County has caused concern.

As a result, new measures will be introduced beginning Friday (July 2), CNA reported. PCR tests will be required before the travelers arrive at their quarantine location and before the end of their stay, while one quick home test should be conducted 10 to 12 days after their arrival.

Travelers testing positive for COVID would then be subjected to genome sequencing to help the health authorities trace the origin and nature of their infection, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told reporters.

He added that the new measures had been decided during a meeting with experts Thursday morning. Until Friday, travelers arriving from seven high-risk countries had to undergo one PCR test before moving to their quarantine site and another one before the end of the quarantine period, while other travelers only needed one PCR test just before the end of the 14 days.
COVID-19
PCR tests
arrivals
CECC
genome sequence
quarantine
Delta variant

RELATED ARTICLES

Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
2021/07/01 11:21
Sweden, Finland approve Taiwan nationals for non-essential travel
Sweden, Finland approve Taiwan nationals for non-essential travel
2021/07/01 10:54
Taiwan’s United Biomedical applies for COVID vaccine EUA
Taiwan’s United Biomedical applies for COVID vaccine EUA
2021/06/30 20:35
Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
2021/06/30 19:18
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
2021/06/30 17:36

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID