Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan

Marco Rubio, Mark Warner pen letter with 40 other senators calling for negotiations on FTA with Taiwan

  176
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/01 18:09
U.S. and Taiwan flags. (gettyimages)

U.S. and Taiwan flags. (gettyimages)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA) on Tuesday (June 29) sent a letter signed by them and 40 other senators calling on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to lay the groundwork for negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Taiwan.

After a hiatus of five years, the U.S. and Taiwan on Wednesday (June 30) resumed talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). In anticipation of the renewed talks, Rubio and Warner were joined by 40 other senators, including John Thune (R-SD), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and James Inhofe (R-OK), in signing a letter to Tai.

In the letter, which Rubio revealed on his website on Wednesday, the senators expressed their approval over the long-stalled TIFA talks being resumed. They noted that the last meeting had been in October 2016, "which was far too long ago" given Taiwan's importance as a trading partner.

The senators then requested that Tai prioritize the talks and "take steps to begin laying the groundwork for negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA), or other preliminary agreement, with Taiwan." The lawmakers pointed out that Taiwan is the U.S.' 10th-largest trading partner and its eighth-largest market for American agricultural goods.

The legislators added that given Taiwan's "high standards of labor rights and environmental protection," they are confident a trade pact with the country would "serve as a model for what a high-standard FTA should look like."

They then emphasized that beyond business, Taiwan has "proven itself to be a true friend to the United States and a model of a vibrant democracy." The senators contrasted Taiwan's rapid shipment of PPE to the U.S. with China's blocking American companies from shipping personal protective equipment to the U.S. earlier in the pandemic.
US Taiwan ties
US Taiwan relations
Taiwan US relations
Taiwan US FTA
FTA
TIFA
Trade and Investment Framework Agreement
Free Trade Agreement
US trade representative
Katherine Tai
Marco Rubio
Mark Warner

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
2021/06/30 17:54
Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
2021/06/30 10:49
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
2021/06/29 17:40
US 'looking forward' to upcoming trade talks with Taiwan
US 'looking forward' to upcoming trade talks with Taiwan
2021/06/29 11:25
Taiwan sending deputy trade rep for US TIFA talks
Taiwan sending deputy trade rep for US TIFA talks
2021/06/28 13:07

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID