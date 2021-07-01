Alexa
Freddy Lim calls for more vaccine doses for Taipei's Wanhua

Wanhua District has received fewer than 2,000 jabs so far

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/01 17:57
Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (Facebook, Freddy Lim photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) on Thursday (July 1) called on the Taipei City Government to distribute more vaccines to Wanhua District, a COVID-19 hotspot.

In a Facebook post, Lim acknowledged that the vaccine rollout has been going smoothly but noted that according to Taipei City Health Bureau statistics, Wanhua ranks last among the city’s 12 administrative districts in terms of the number of jabs received. The legislator said that the historic neighborhood has only seen 1,270 doses, while Daan District, which ranks first, has received a total of 9,280.

Lim said that since the initial outbreak in May, the capital has not provided enough vaccines to Wanhua. Elderly Wanhua residents must therefore find a way to get to other districts to get inoculated, which is no easy task, as some public transportation facilities are still under construction, and traffic between districts makes for an even more inconvenient trek.

Lim urged the city government to assist with coordination and increasing the number of community vaccination stations in Wanhua as soon as possible so locals will not have to travel far for jabs.
Freddy Lim
Wanhua District
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine distribution
Taipei

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:44 GMT+08:00

