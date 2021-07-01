7 jobs thriving despite COVID-19: Job bank

PINGTUNG (Taiwan News) — The 104 Job Bank on Tuesday (June 29) revealed the jobs that are most in demand in Taiwan during the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Technical manual writer and translator topped the list with a 117.9 percent rise in job vacancies since the pre-outbreak month of April. Plating and surface treatment technician came in second, with a 36.9 percent increase since that month.

The positions of building security manager and wire cutter came in third and fourth with 32.3 and 31.1 percent rises in demand, respectively.

University professors are also in high demand (up by 23.3 percent). Coming in sixth place is financial sales representative, which is 22.9 more sought after compared to April, followed by financial management specialist (22.6 percent).

While the prospects are high for people who have experience with those occupations, overall job vacancies have fallen by 10 percent over the past two months, 104 pointed out in a press release. Below are the salaries of these positions and other details provided by the job bank:

Technical manual writer and translator (NT$ 40,000-80,000 per month): This job requires proficiency in English and experience with UI/UX. Recruiters are often from companies in the technology industry that do business in international markets. Plating and surface treatment technician/wirecutter (NT$ 28,000-60,000): this job is in demand among companies in the semiconductor and aerospace industries. Building security manager (NT$ 40,000-80,000): experience in the hospitality industry is a must, as jobs will be located in expensive, recently built neighborhoods. Professor (NT$ 28,000-108,000): this includes full-time, associate, and assistant professors, and the demand is particularly high at institutions specializing in medical, nursing, and agriculture. Financial sales representative, Financial management specialist (NT$ 25,000-50,000): Applicants should be familiar with stock markets and online transactions and be equipped with the knowledge necessary to help clients with finance management and related services.

Job seekers more anxious this year

As COVID-19 has brought unprecedented changes to people’s lives, 63.2 percent of those interviewed by the job bank reported feeling anxious following Taiwan’s latest outbreak. Last year, only 40.9 percent said they felt this way.

More job seekers affected by COVID-19

Compared to last year, there are more job seekers affected by COVID-19. Among those affected, 64 percent said they have been invited to fewer job interviews, while 32 percent have had interviews postponed and 22 percent have had their interviews canceled.

96% of service sector workers worried about their careers

In contrast to the jobs listed above, the service sector is among the industries most affected by the pandemic. For instance, the catering industry has reported a 40 percent drop in recruitment. When asked what they are most concerned about, 40.9 percent of respondents said they are afraid of contracting the virus, 37.1 percent expressed concern their hours would be reduced, and 20.5 percent reported fearing they would be fired or have their workload reduced.

Among those working in the service industry who were interviewed, 96 percent said they are concerned COVID-19 will affect their work.

Many might assume the e-commerce industry is the most profitable sector during the ongoing pandemic. However, the rise in job vacancies for marketing and logistics delivery services in that industry is only 17 and 12 percent, respectively, according to the job bank.

Founded in 1996, 104 Job Bank is an online platform for job seekers to find employment opportunities and recruiters to find suitable candidates.