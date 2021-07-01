Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert

Chen says discussions underway about lowering Level 3 alert on July 12

  2772
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/01 16:07
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 1) reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since Level 3 measures were implemented nationwide, raising the prospect of lowered restrictions on July 12.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 50 new coronavirus cases, including 47 local cases and three imported ones. He also announced 13 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 661.

Thursday's total case count was even lower than the 54 reported on Tuesday. The milestone marks the lowest number of cases reported not only since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, with the number of new cases only a little over a quarter of the 180 reported May 15.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 14, when the country announced 29. Chen said Thursday that although there are several cluster infections that need to be monitored, the outbreak situation has improved overall.

Chen said that discussions are underway on potentially lowering the nationwide Level 3 restrictions on July 12. Nevertheless, Chen urged the public to continue to follow epidemic prevention measures and not to squander all the hard work that has been done to improve the situation.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 case statistics

RELATED ARTICLES

5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
2021/06/30 15:50
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
2021/06/30 14:25
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
2021/06/29 17:56
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
2021/06/29 14:27
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
2021/06/28 16:11

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID