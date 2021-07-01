Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 1) reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since Level 3 measures were implemented nationwide, raising the prospect of lowered restrictions on July 12.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 50 new coronavirus cases, including 47 local cases and three imported ones. He also announced 13 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 661.

Thursday's total case count was even lower than the 54 reported on Tuesday. The milestone marks the lowest number of cases reported not only since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, with the number of new cases only a little over a quarter of the 180 reported May 15.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 14, when the country announced 29. Chen said Thursday that although there are several cluster infections that need to be monitored, the outbreak situation has improved overall.

Chen said that discussions are underway on potentially lowering the nationwide Level 3 restrictions on July 12. Nevertheless, Chen urged the public to continue to follow epidemic prevention measures and not to squander all the hard work that has been done to improve the situation.