Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn, Inventec ranked amid top 100 intelligent manufacturers

TSMC, Foxconn, and Inventec make PatSnap's top 100 for patents and innovation (Facebook, Inventec Corporation photo) TSMC, Foxconn, and Inventec make PatSnap's top 100 for patents and innovation (Facebook, Inventec Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Foxconn Technology Group, and Inventec Corporation have been ranked among the world’s top 100 companies in terms of patents, reports said Thursday (July 1).

Innovation intelligence platform PatSnap listed chipmaker TSMC as No. 38, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn as No. 53, and notebook maker Inventec as No. 62 for the quality and quantity of their patents, CNA reported. The rankings show they are world-class manufacturers which pay attention to technological innovation and intellectual property protection.

The three companies hold 218, 165, and 140 relevant patents, respectively, according to the report. At the top of the PatSnap rankings are IBM, Siemens, and Mitsubishi Electric with 1,741, 1,580 and 1,081 patents, respectively.

While American and Japanese firms dominate the rankings, 17 Chinese corporations also featured in the top 100, CNA reported.

In a press release, Inventec Chairman Tom Cho (卓桐華) said the company’s competitiveness has benefited from its own research and development capabilities as well as from the protection of its intellectual property.