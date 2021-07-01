Taipei Fine Arts Museum extends exhibitions due to COVID

Shiota Chiharu's exhibition has been extended to October at Taipei Fine Arts Museum. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo) Shiota Chiharu's exhibition has been extended to October at Taipei Fine Arts Museum. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition featuring the work of Japanese contemporary artist Shiota Chiharu has been prolonged until October at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum due to a forced hiatus amid the domestic COVID-19 outbreak.

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum has been closed since May 15 because of the pandemic. As the nationwide Level 3 alert has been extended until at least July 12, the museum has pushed back the end dates of its exhibitions, with those originally scheduled for the second half of the year now moved to next year.

A major exhibition of Shiota's work, titled “The Soul Trembles,” began on May 1 and had been slated to end in August, but it will now remain open until Oct. 17. Curated by the director of Tokyo's Mori Art Museum, Kataoka Mami, the show features 100 artworks spanning the Berlin-based artist's 25-year career.

Other extensions include Taiwanese artist Lu Ming-te's (盧明德) exhibition “Great Migrations,” which will last until Sept. 19, and Chen Chien-jung's (陳建榮) solo exhibition “Finders Keepers,” which has been extended until Aug. 8.

Additionally, the museum announced that people can now tour the exhibitions from the safety of their homes. Museum Director Wang Jun-jieh (王俊傑) leads the Shiota tour, while veteran artist Tsong Pu (莊普) discusses Lu’s pieces.

For more information, please visit the museum's website.