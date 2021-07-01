Alexa
Wilson leads six in double figures as Aces beat Sparks 99-75

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 12:32
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Cambage scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 99-75 on Wednesday night to move into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Jackie Young finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (12-4). The game marked the return of Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams to Los Angeles. Gray helped the Sparks win the WNBA championship in 2016. She finished with six points and eight assists. Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 13 points and Kelsey Plum had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Amanda Zahui B. hit a jumper to give the Sparks a 19-18 lead late in the first quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 23 points to open an 18-point lead when Williams made a 3-pointer midway through the second.

Zahui B. led Los Angeles (6-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Te'a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler scored 13 and Brittney Sykes 11.

LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Dwyane Wade were in attendance.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:38 GMT+08:00

