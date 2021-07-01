Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Xi Jinping rehashes 'one China' principle in CCP centennial speech

Xi says unification with Taiwan 'sworn historical duty' of Chinese Communist Party

  1811
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/01 13:20
CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping delivering speech at CCP centennial.

CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping delivering speech at CCP centennial. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterated his dream of bringing Taiwan under Chinese rule in his address to the nation during the party's centennial celebration on Thursday (July 1).

Xi delivered the speech at 8 a.m. at Tiananmen Square, stating that Beijing will never accept being told what to do. He urged the public to “firmly grasp the destiny of China's progress” and to “never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress, or enslave” them. Whoever attempts to take advantage of the country will have to answer to 1.4 billion Chinese, he threatened.

The general secretary said that maintaining prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, solving the “Taiwan issue,” and achieving the “complete unification of the motherland” are the sworn historical duties of the CCP and the common aspirations of all Chinese.

Xi also said that Beijing will adhere to the “one China” principle and the so-called 1992 Consensus to achieve peaceful unification with Taiwan. All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait must work together and eliminate any notion of Taiwanese independence in order to “create a beautiful future for national rejuvenation,” he added.

No one should underestimate China’s determination, will, and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi said.
Taiwan
China
CCP 100th anniversary
unification
1992 consensus
CCP

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
2021/07/01 10:41
Next Digital to sell online edition of Taiwan Apple Daily
Next Digital to sell online edition of Taiwan Apple Daily
2021/06/30 21:13
Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary
Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary
2021/06/30 19:24
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
2021/06/30 19:04
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
2021/06/30 17:54

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID