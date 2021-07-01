Alexa
Sweden, Finland approve Taiwan nationals for non-essential travel

Foreign residents of Taiwan also exempt from Swedish travel restrictions

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/01 10:54
Travelers at Taoyuan International Airport

Travelers at Taoyuan International Airport (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sweden has added Taiwan to its list of nations deemed to be at low risk for COVID, allowing non-essential travel for Taiwan nationals and residents, but they still need to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate.

The Swedish foreign ministry has banned non-essential arrivals from most countries outside the EU until Sept. 1. However, the ministry recently exempted several more countries and regions from the ban, including Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, the United States, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, in line with EU policy.

Those coming from non-exempt nations must test for the virus on the fifth day of their stay and are required to undergo a seven-day self-quarantine, Sweden’s public health agency said. Travelers who have been fully vaccinated within 2 weeks of their arrival are not subject to this rule, but they must still bring a negative coronavirus test result obtained within two days of their flight

Children under 6 years old are not required to test for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Finland announced on June 29 that it has added Taiwan to its list of low-risk nations exempted from travel restrictions. Beginning July 1, Taiwanese nationals can enter the northern European country without a negative COVID-19 test or having to undergo quarantine.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare defines a low-risk country as having had fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks. Taiwan has reported only 10.9 cases per 100,000 people in that period, CNA reported.

Taiwan's representative office in Finland reminded nationals that although a negative COVID-19 test certificate or related documents are not required to enter the country, they should still double-check with their airline whether a test is mandatory before boarding.
Sweden
Finland
EU
travel exemption
non-essential travel
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:33 GMT+08:00

