Dodgers transfer Seager to 60-day IL, add RHP Bobby Wahl

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 08:17
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers transferred infielder Corey Seager to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

The move made room for right-hander Bobby Wahl on the 40-man roster.

Seager fractured his right wrist on May 15 against Washington and has missed 40 games since going on the IL the next day. He batted .265 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 37 games before getting hurt. Seager was the MVP of last year’s World Series and NL Championship Series.

The Dodgers claimed Wahl off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent parts of three seasons. He is 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 career appearances for Oakland (2017), the New York Mets (2018) and the Brewers (2020).

This season, Wahl has split time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. He's allowed a combined 11 runs in 10 1/3 innings, with 11 strikeouts. The 29-year old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and is 40 for 45 in save opportunities in 172 career minor league games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:31 GMT+08:00

