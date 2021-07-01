Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Take three! Nats' Turner ties MLB record, hits for 3rd cycle

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/01 07:14
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner rounds the bases on his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, ...
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) slides on his way to stealing second against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, during the first inni...
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) celebrates his home run with Josh Bell, right, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the ...

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner rounds the bases on his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, ...

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) slides on his way to stealing second against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, during the first inni...

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) celebrates his home run with Josh Bell, right, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third off Ryan Sherriff, then hit his 14th homer of the season in the fourth off Michael Wacha.

Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner, and the Nationals Park crowd immediately stood anticipating a play at third.

Manuel Margot hit cutoff man Mike Brosseau, and the second baseman's throw to third was also true, but Turner narrowly beat Yandy Diaz's tag with a headfirst slide.

The triple sparked a three-run inning that expanded Washington's lead to 11-5.

Turner's feat continued a history-making two-game set.

On Tuesday night, Kyle Schwarber became only the second player in big league history to hit 12 homers in a 10-game stretch since at least 1901. Albert Belle also did it in 1995.

Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hit for Turner in the seventh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID