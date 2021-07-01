Alexa
Mets reliever Betances having season-ending shoulder surgery

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 05:41
ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the year after pitching just once this season.

Betances gave up one run in one inning against Philadelphia on April 7 and was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Betances “has been playing with some shoulder pain.” Betances had a 19.24 ERA with two minor league teams in his rehabilitation assignments.

“He’s always a good presence for your bullpen and from an experience standpoint pitching in New York, it’s always an asset,” Rojas said. “It’s unfortunate to hear about this.”

The 33-year-old Betances was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees. He pitched only once in 2019 because of injuries, then signed a $10.5 million, one-year deal with the Mets that included a player option.

Betances was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 games with the Mets in 2020. He exercised his option for a $6 million deal this year, but again was beset by a significant injury.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:26 GMT+08:00

