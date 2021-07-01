Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/01 04:23
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell.

Optimism over the economy’s prospects as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P 500. Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government’s monthly jobs report due out Friday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.70 points, or 0.1%, to 4,297.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 34,502.51.

The Nasdaq fell 24.38 points, or 0.2%, to 14,503.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,310.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.80 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 68.67 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 143.57 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.85 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 541.43 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 3,896.03 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,615.67 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 335.69 points, or 17%.

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID