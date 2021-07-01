Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Detroit
|020
|212
|2
|—
|9
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|111
|100
|0
|—
|4
|5
|0
Ureña, Funkhouser (4), G.Soto (6), B.Garcia (7) and J.Rogers; Quantrill, P.Maton (4), Shaw (5), Parker (6), Stephan (7) and Hedges. W_Funkhouser 2-0. L_Shaw 2-3. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (2), B.Bradley (2), C.Hernandez (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|210
|010
|007
|—
|11
|9
|0
|New York
|700
|000
|010
|—
|8
|9
|1
Ohtani, Slegers (1), Claudio (2), Bundy (3), Watson (5), Cishek (6), Mayers (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki, Stassi; Germán, Wilson (4), Cessa (5), O'Day (6), Loaisiga (7), A.Chapman (9), Luetge (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Mayers 2-3. L_Luetge 2-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Gosselin (3), Walsh (0). New York, Gardner (1).
___
|Seattle
|004
|020
|000
|3
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Toronto
|012
|110
|010
|1
|—
|7
|12
|3
(10 innings)
Sheffield, Chargois (5), Sewald (6), Misiewicz (7), Graveman (8), Steckenrider (10) and Torrens; Matz, Thornton (3), Kay (5), Romano (9), P.Murphy (10), Saucedo (10) and R.Adams, McGuire. W_Graveman 2-0. L_P.Murphy 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (2). HRs_Seattle, Seager (14), Haniger (18), D.Moore (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (2).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Boston
|003
|020
|01x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Minor, Lovelady (6), Swarzak (7) and S.Perez; M.Pérez, Workman (6), D.Hernandez (7), J.Taylor (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Pérez 6-4. L_Minor 6-6. HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (19). Boston, Martinez (16), Renfroe (12).
___
|Baltimore
|400
|000
|010
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
M.Harvey, Scott (5), P.Fry (7), Sulser (8) and Severino; L.Garcia, Bielak (5), Javier (6), Hartman (7) and J.Castro. W_Scott 3-3. L_L.Garcia 6-5. Sv_Sulser (3). HRs_Baltimore, Hays (0).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|010
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Chicago
|031
|162
|00x
|—
|13
|12
|0
Ober, Shoemaker (4), Colomé (7), Thielbar (8) and Rortvedt; Cease, Crochet (7), Burdi (8), Ruiz (9) and Grandal, Mercedes. W_Cease 7-3. L_Ober 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Donaldson (13), Cruz (18), Celestino (2). Chicago, Goodwin (1), Vaughn (2), Abreu (1), Grandal (0), Sheets (1).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Oakland
|030
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Allard, Sborz (7), Hearn (8) and Heim; Bassitt, Petit (8), Trivino (9) and S.Murphy. W_Bassitt 9-2. L_Allard 2-4. Sv_Trivino (13). HRs_Texas, Gallo (19). Oakland, Schwindel (1).
___
|Detroit
|020
|113
|0
|—
|7
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|3
|1
W.Peralta, Cisnero (6), Jiménez (7) and Haase; Allen, Sandlin (4), Wittgren (5), Clase (6), Karinchak (7) and Rivera. W_W.Peralta 1-1. L_Allen 1-5. HRs_Detroit, Haase (9), M.Cabrera (7).
___
|Tampa Bay
|202
|100
|001
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Washington
|204
|113
|04x
|—
|15
|18
|2
Rasmussen, Sherriff (3), Kittredge (3), Wacha (4), Feyereisen (7), Fairbanks (8), D.Castillo (8) and Zunino, F.Mejía; Lester, A.Machado (6), R.Harper (8), Lobstein (9), McGowin (9) and Gomes. W_Lester 2-3. L_Sherriff 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (2), Zunino (18). Washington, Turner (0), Mercer (0), S.Castro (1).
___
|Arizona
|001
|000
|030
|—
|4
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|022
|110
|10x
|—
|7
|12
|1
R.Smith, H.Castellanos (4), Buchter (6), Mantiply (7), Soria (8) and Varsho; K.Kim, Gant (6), R.Ramírez (8), Helsley (8), Reyes (9) and Molina. W_K.Kim 2-5. L_R.Smith 1-4. Sv_Reyes (20).
___
|Chicago
|700
|000
|000
|—
|7
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|150
|801
|00x
|—
|15
|12
|1
Arrieta, K.Thompson (2), Brothers (3), Nance (4), A.Morgan (6), Wieck (7), Sogard (8) and Wills.Contreras, Gushue; Ashby, M.Sánchez (1), T.Richards (4), Strickland (6), Cousins (8), Suter (9) and Narváez. W_T.Richards 3-0. L_Brothers 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, L.Urías (10), Adames (12).
___
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|122
|10x
|—
|6
|12
|0
Kuhl, Stratton (5), Howard (6), Bednar (7), Shreve (8) and M.Perez; Gray, Kinley (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Nuñez. W_Gray 5-6. L_Kuhl 2-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (3). Colorado, Cron (5).
___
|Miami
|010
|162
|010
|—
|11
|18
|0
|Philadelphia
|040
|100
|100
|—
|6
|8
|2
Holloway, Pop (4), Curtiss (5), Okert (5), Bass (7), Floro (8), Y.García (9) and León; Nola, Feliz (5), Neris (6), De Los Santos (7), Brogdon (8), A.Bradley (9) and Realmuto. W_Pop 1-0. L_Nola 5-5. HRs_Miami, Panik (3), Duvall (4). Philadelphia, B.Harper (4).
___
|San Diego
|021
|040
|—
|7
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|401
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|0
Musgrove, T.Hill (5) and Caratini; Gutierrez, Osich (5), C.Pérez (6) and Barnhart. W_Musgrove 5-6. L_Gutierrez 3-3. Sv_T.Hill (1). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (10), Myers (9), Tatis Jr. (26). Cincinnati, N.Castellanos (3), Votto (10).
___
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|202
|720
|16x
|—
|20
|20
|0
D.Peterson, Reid-Foley (4), Szapucki (4), Almora Jr. (8) and McCann, Mazeika; Fried, Chavez (6), Tomlin (8), Ed.Santana (9) and K.Smith. W_Fried 5-4. L_D.Peterson 2-6. HRs_New York, Alonso (13). Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5), Albies (3), Adrianza (2).