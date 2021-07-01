Alexa
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 04:45
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 020 212 2 9 15 0
Cleveland 111 100 0 4 5 0

Ureña, Funkhouser (4), G.Soto (6), B.Garcia (7) and J.Rogers; Quantrill, P.Maton (4), Shaw (5), Parker (6), Stephan (7) and Hedges. W_Funkhouser 2-0. L_Shaw 2-3. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (2), B.Bradley (2), C.Hernandez (2).

___

Los Angeles 210 010 007 11 9 0
New York 700 000 010 8 9 1

Ohtani, Slegers (1), Claudio (2), Bundy (3), Watson (5), Cishek (6), Mayers (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki, Stassi; Germán, Wilson (4), Cessa (5), O'Day (6), Loaisiga (7), A.Chapman (9), Luetge (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Mayers 2-3. L_Luetge 2-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Gosselin (3), Walsh (0). New York, Gardner (1).

___

Seattle 004 020 000 3 9 13 1
Toronto 012 110 010 1 7 12 3

(10 innings)

Sheffield, Chargois (5), Sewald (6), Misiewicz (7), Graveman (8), Steckenrider (10) and Torrens; Matz, Thornton (3), Kay (5), Romano (9), P.Murphy (10), Saucedo (10) and R.Adams, McGuire. W_Graveman 2-0. L_P.Murphy 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (2). HRs_Seattle, Seager (14), Haniger (18), D.Moore (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (2).

___

Kansas City 010 001 000 2 9 0
Boston 003 020 01x 6 8 0

Minor, Lovelady (6), Swarzak (7) and S.Perez; M.Pérez, Workman (6), D.Hernandez (7), J.Taylor (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Pérez 6-4. L_Minor 6-6. HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (19). Boston, Martinez (16), Renfroe (12).

___

Baltimore 400 000 010 5 8 0
Houston 000 200 000 2 5 0

M.Harvey, Scott (5), P.Fry (7), Sulser (8) and Severino; L.Garcia, Bielak (5), Javier (6), Hartman (7) and J.Castro. W_Scott 3-3. L_L.Garcia 6-5. Sv_Sulser (3). HRs_Baltimore, Hays (0).

___

Minnesota 100 001 010 3 5 0
Chicago 031 162 00x 13 12 0

Ober, Shoemaker (4), Colomé (7), Thielbar (8) and Rortvedt; Cease, Crochet (7), Burdi (8), Ruiz (9) and Grandal, Mercedes. W_Cease 7-3. L_Ober 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Donaldson (13), Cruz (18), Celestino (2). Chicago, Goodwin (1), Vaughn (2), Abreu (1), Grandal (0), Sheets (1).

___

Texas 000 000 001 1 7 1
Oakland 030 000 00x 3 5 0

Allard, Sborz (7), Hearn (8) and Heim; Bassitt, Petit (8), Trivino (9) and S.Murphy. W_Bassitt 9-2. L_Allard 2-4. Sv_Trivino (13). HRs_Texas, Gallo (19). Oakland, Schwindel (1).

___

Detroit 020 113 0 7 9 2
Cleveland 010 000 0 1 3 1

W.Peralta, Cisnero (6), Jiménez (7) and Haase; Allen, Sandlin (4), Wittgren (5), Clase (6), Karinchak (7) and Rivera. W_W.Peralta 1-1. L_Allen 1-5. HRs_Detroit, Haase (9), M.Cabrera (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 202 100 001 6 10 0
Washington 204 113 04x 15 18 2

Rasmussen, Sherriff (3), Kittredge (3), Wacha (4), Feyereisen (7), Fairbanks (8), D.Castillo (8) and Zunino, F.Mejía; Lester, A.Machado (6), R.Harper (8), Lobstein (9), McGowin (9) and Gomes. W_Lester 2-3. L_Sherriff 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (2), Zunino (18). Washington, Turner (0), Mercer (0), S.Castro (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 001 000 030 4 6 2
St. Louis 022 110 10x 7 12 1

R.Smith, H.Castellanos (4), Buchter (6), Mantiply (7), Soria (8) and Varsho; K.Kim, Gant (6), R.Ramírez (8), Helsley (8), Reyes (9) and Molina. W_K.Kim 2-5. L_R.Smith 1-4. Sv_Reyes (20).

___

Chicago 700 000 000 7 8 1
Milwaukee 150 801 00x 15 12 1

Arrieta, K.Thompson (2), Brothers (3), Nance (4), A.Morgan (6), Wieck (7), Sogard (8) and Wills.Contreras, Gushue; Ashby, M.Sánchez (1), T.Richards (4), Strickland (6), Cousins (8), Suter (9) and Narváez. W_T.Richards 3-0. L_Brothers 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, L.Urías (10), Adames (12).

___

Pittsburgh 200 000 000 2 5 1
Colorado 000 122 10x 6 12 0

Kuhl, Stratton (5), Howard (6), Bednar (7), Shreve (8) and M.Perez; Gray, Kinley (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Nuñez. W_Gray 5-6. L_Kuhl 2-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (3). Colorado, Cron (5).

___

Miami 010 162 010 11 18 0
Philadelphia 040 100 100 6 8 2

Holloway, Pop (4), Curtiss (5), Okert (5), Bass (7), Floro (8), Y.García (9) and León; Nola, Feliz (5), Neris (6), De Los Santos (7), Brogdon (8), A.Bradley (9) and Realmuto. W_Pop 1-0. L_Nola 5-5. HRs_Miami, Panik (3), Duvall (4). Philadelphia, B.Harper (4).

___

San Diego 021 040 7 7 0
Cincinnati 401 00x 5 5 0

Musgrove, T.Hill (5) and Caratini; Gutierrez, Osich (5), C.Pérez (6) and Barnhart. W_Musgrove 5-6. L_Gutierrez 3-3. Sv_T.Hill (1). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (10), Myers (9), Tatis Jr. (26). Cincinnati, N.Castellanos (3), Votto (10).

___

New York 200 000 000 2 4 1
Atlanta 202 720 16x 20 20 0

D.Peterson, Reid-Foley (4), Szapucki (4), Almora Jr. (8) and McCann, Mazeika; Fried, Chavez (6), Tomlin (8), Ed.Santana (9) and K.Smith. W_Fried 5-4. L_D.Peterson 2-6. HRs_New York, Alonso (13). Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5), Albies (3), Adrianza (2).

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:22 GMT+08:00

