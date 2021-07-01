Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment, Hologic fall

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 04:14
Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment, Hologic fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

ConocoPhillips, up $1.85 to $60.90.

The energy company increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.91 to $233.89.

The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast for the year.

General Mills Inc., up 90 cents to $60.93.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other packaged foods beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $3.38 to $33.29.

The home goods retailer raised its sales forecast for the year.

WideOpenWest Inc., up $2.46 to $20.71.

The cable provider is selling five of its service areas for a combined $1.8 billion.

AeroVironment Inc., down $9.72 to $100.15.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts beat analysts fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Hologic Inc., down $2.13 to $66.72. The medical device maker faced a setback in a patent dispute with Minerva Surgical.

Celanese Corp., up $4.52 to $151.60.

The chemical and specialty materials company is buying Exxon Mobil's Santoprene business.

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID