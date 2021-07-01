Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 03:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 159.75 Down .45
Jul 158.40 159.35 158.05 159.35 Down .35
Sep 162.65 Down .45
Sep 162.00 162.00 157.70 159.75 Down .45
Dec 164.35 164.40 160.60 162.65 Down .45
Mar 166.80 167.00 163.35 165.30 Down .40
May 168.05 168.25 164.55 166.55 Down .40
Jul 169.20 169.20 165.70 167.50 Down .40
Sep 169.25 169.30 166.75 168.25 Down .45
Dec 170.25 170.25 167.90 169.20 Down .50
Mar 171.20 171.20 168.90 170.20 Down .50
May 170.70 170.90 170.70 170.90 Down .50
Jul 171.60 171.60 171.45 171.55 Down .40
Sep 172.20 Down .45
Dec 172.60 173.00 172.60 173.00 Down .55
Mar 173.70 Down .55
May 173.80 Down .55

Updated : 2021-07-01 19:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID