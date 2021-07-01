New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|159.75
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|158.40
|159.35
|158.05
|159.35
|Down
|.35
|Sep
|162.65
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|162.00
|162.00
|157.70
|159.75
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|164.35
|164.40
|160.60
|162.65
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|166.80
|167.00
|163.35
|165.30
|Down
|.40
|May
|168.05
|168.25
|164.55
|166.55
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|169.20
|169.20
|165.70
|167.50
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|169.25
|169.30
|166.75
|168.25
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|170.25
|170.25
|167.90
|169.20
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|171.20
|171.20
|168.90
|170.20
|Down
|.50
|May
|170.70
|170.90
|170.70
|170.90
|Down
|.50
|Jul
|171.60
|171.60
|171.45
|171.55
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|172.20
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|172.60
|173.00
|172.60
|173.00
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|173.70
|Down
|.55
|May
|173.80
|Down
|.55