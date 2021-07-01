Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Danish minister: Qatar getting 2022 World Cup was 'wrong'

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 01:11
Danish minister: Qatar getting 2022 World Cup was 'wrong'

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s culture minister criticized FIFA's bid process that allowed Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, saying Wednesday it was “wrong" and raised questions of corruption in international sports organizations.

Joy Mogensen said it “undermines the values and integrity of the beautiful sport that binds the world together.”

In a statement after a virtual meeting of the Nordic culture ministers that she hosted, Mogensen said the five nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland — “share a similar view of the problem.”

“Closeness and corruption is something we must get rid of in top sports,” she said, adding that the Nordic countries must work together “if we want to get anywhere."

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.

The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system and lavish stadiums to cope with staging one of the biggest sporting events.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan