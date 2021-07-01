Man who had sex with minor in Philippines gets prison term

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with a minor was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

James Diggs, 45, of Somerville, will also have to serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison and must register as a sex offender. He had pleaded guilty in February to traveling outside the United States to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Diggs went to the Philippines in October 2018 to engage in sex with the child in exchange for money and gifts, knowing the victim was a minor.