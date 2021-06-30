Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 49 31 .613 _
Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 2
Toronto 41 36 .532
New York 41 38 .519
Baltimore 26 54 .325 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 46 32 .590 _
Cleveland 42 33 .560
Detroit 34 45 .430 12½
Minnesota 33 44 .429 12½
Kansas City 33 45 .423 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 32 .600 _
Oakland 47 34 .580
Seattle 41 39 .513 7
Los Angeles 38 41 .481
Texas 31 48 .392 16½

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 9, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Texas 5, Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

