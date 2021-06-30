|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ch - clinched championship
___
Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
r - relegated
___
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.