Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 49 31 .613 _ _ 7-3 W-5 25-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 2 _ 4-6 L-2 23-16 24-17
Toronto 41 36 .532 4 8-2 W-3 17-17 24-19
New York 41 38 .519 5 5-5 W-1 22-19 19-19
Baltimore 26 54 .325 23 20½ 3-7 W-2 12-26 14-28
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 46 32 .590 _ _ 3-7 W-2 29-14 17-18
Cleveland 42 33 .560 2 5-5 W-1 21-13 21-20
Detroit 34 45 .430 12½ 12 5-5 L-1 19-21 15-24
Minnesota 33 44 .429 12½ 12 7-3 L-1 17-23 16-21
Kansas City 33 45 .423 13 12½ 2-8 L-7 18-19 15-26
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 32 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-3 26-15 22-17
Oakland 47 34 .580 _ 3-7 L-1 25-19 22-15
Seattle 41 39 .513 7 7-3 L-2 24-16 17-23
Los Angeles 38 41 .481 8 4-6 L-1 21-19 17-22
Texas 31 48 .392 16½ 15 6-4 W-4 20-21 11-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 41 34 .547 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-11 17-23
Washington 39 38 .506 3 7 8-2 W-3 23-18 16-20
Philadelphia 37 40 .481 5 9 4-6 W-1 22-14 15-26
Atlanta 37 41 .474 5-5 L-1 20-21 17-20
Miami 33 45 .423 13½ 4-6 L-2 18-18 15-27
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 47 33 .588 _ _ 9-1 W-7 25-18 22-15
Chicago 42 38 .525 5 3-7 L-5 26-13 16-25
Cincinnati 39 39 .500 7 4-6 L-1 19-19 20-20
St. Louis 39 41 .488 8 4-6 W-2 22-18 17-23
Pittsburgh 29 49 .372 17 17½ 5-5 L-2 16-21 13-28
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _ _ 6-4 L-3 26-11 24-18
Los Angeles 49 31 .613 _ 6-4 W-5 28-13 21-18
San Diego 48 33 .593 3 _ 9-1 W-2 30-15 18-18
Colorado 33 47 .413 17½ 14½ 4-6 W-2 27-16 6-31
Arizona 22 59 .272 29 26 2-8 L-3 12-24 10-35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 9, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Texas 5, Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan