MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 2 2 23 18 13
Orlando City 6 1 3 21 18 7
Philadelphia 5 2 4 19 15 10
New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11
Columbus 4 3 3 15 9 7
Nashville 3 1 6 15 13 11
New York 4 5 1 13 14 13
D.C. United 4 6 1 13 10 13
CF Montréal 3 3 4 13 11 10
Atlanta 2 2 6 12 11 10
Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 9 17
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 9 16
Toronto FC 1 7 2 5 12 20
Chicago 1 7 2 5 7 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7
Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15
LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15
Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11
Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 10 12
Houston 3 3 5 14 15 16
Portland 4 5 1 13 13 15
Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 14 11
Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 12 12
San Jose 3 7 1 10 12 20
FC Dallas 2 4 4 10 11 15
Austin FC 2 5 4 10 6 11
Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, June 22

Orlando City 5, San Jose 0

Wednesday, June 23

New England 3, New York 2

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 0

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1

Portland 2, Houston 2, tie

Nashville 3, Toronto FC 2

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 1

Friday, June 25

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Saturday, June 26

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 3, tie

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Seattle 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Sunday, June 27

New York 0, Atlanta 0, tie

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 0, Austin FC 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, New England 1

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:44 GMT+08:00

