NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|4
|1
|3
|15
|12
|8
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|1
|13
|12
|4
|Portland
|4
|3
|0
|12
|12
|6
|Washington
|3
|1
|3
|12
|8
|7
|Gotham FC
|3
|1
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Louisville
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|10
|Houston
|3
|3
|1
|10
|8
|8
|Chicago
|2
|4
|2
|8
|5
|13
|Reign FC
|2
|4
|1
|7
|5
|8
|Kansas City
|0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Reign FC 2, Chicago 0
Orlando 3, Kansas City 1
North Carolina 2, Louisville 0
Gotham FC 3, Reign FC 0
Louisville 3, Chicago 0
North Carolina 2, Portland 0
Houston 2, Orlando 1
Washington 2, Kansas City 1
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.