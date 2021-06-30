Fosun Tourism Was Recognised as An Honored Company in II-Asia Executive Team Poll Published by Institutional Investor

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - Fosun Tourism Group ("Fosun Tourism" or " the Group", HKEX Stock Code: 1992), one of the leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups, is pleased to announce that the Group has been recognized as an "Honored Company" under "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" published by Institutional Investor, representing the recognition of the Group's efforts in areas of corporate governance, business operation and investor relationship management by the capital market.

This year, a total of 3,503 buy-side individuals and 581 sell-side analysts participated in the II-Asia Executive Team Poll, nominating a total of 1,438 companies and 2,690 individuals across 18 sectors, to identify companies that excel in five categories[1] of investor relations. The Group ranked the second by combined and buyside investors in "Best CEO", the third by combined and buyside investors in "Best Investor Relations Professional", the second by combined and buyside investors in "Best Investor Relations Program" and the second by combined and buyside investors in "Best ESG" categories of Gaming and Lodging Sector. Based on the comprehensive score of the above single ranking, the Group has been selected as an "Honored Company".

Institutional Investor is one of the most influential magazines for over 50 years among the global investment institutions. Each year, the magazine conducts survey of listed companies' management team all over the world, where only verified individuals in the financial industry have voting rights, thus contributing to the high authority and reputation of the Institutional Investor's survey in the global capital market. The survey results have become the weathervane for global investment industry, and are well accepted by the buy-side investors and sell-side institutions.

Facing COVID-19 pandemic in tourism industry, Fosun Tourism actively continued to forge ahead in business development by seizing the opportunity of post-pandemic recovery. As of 25 June 2021, 33 Club Med resorts have resumed operations worldwide, with capacity reaching its highest level since the global outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. Club Med Resorts in China showed dynamic growth, with the Business Volume for the Qingming Festival holiday, Labor Day Holiday and Dragon Boat Festival holidayin 2021 increasing by 63%, 95% and 19%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019. In addition, the Group has not ceased its expansion due to the pandemic, and has been planning to open 16 new resorts worldwide by the end of 2023. Atlantis Sanya achieved record high during Qingming Festival holiday, Labor Day Holiday and Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2021, with growth of Business Volume reaching 53%, 91% and 31% respectively compared with the same period in 2019. The Group develops its tourism destinations under its own brand "FOLIDAY Town", Taicang FOLIDAY Town's "Alpes Snow World", one of the largest indoor ski slopes in East China, started construction in January this year. Sales of saleable units in Taicang FOLIDAY Town also exceeded expectations. The construction of Lijiang FOLIDAY Town is progressing as scheduled, and Club Med Resort in Lijiang located in the project is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. As Thomas Cook brand celebrates its 180th anniversary, the number of application downloads of the Thomas Cook Lifestyle platform in China reached nearly 1.3 million, with trading volume for thomascook.com in UK has soared in the first half of this year, bringing the year-to-date accumulative GMV of Thomas Cook in China and the UK to over RMB 400 million.

Under the impact of COVID-19, Fosun Tourism responsed to the deployment of COVID-19 containment in a timely manner and actively contributed to such efforts to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees. In 2020, Club Med China Resorts under Fosun Tourism have been inspected by CCIC[2] for 72 times, with an average score of 93 points. The Group has also obtained POSI[3] certification in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and has been inspected by POSI on pandemic prevention and control for 300 times with an average score of 92.8 points. To enhance general customer service awareness and customer culture, Fosun Tourism have designed FOLIDAY-iCARE management system to effectively upgrade customer experiences and establish multi-faceted interactive communication channels with customers. Eco-friendliness is the trend for industry upgrading and structure optimization. The Group has obtained a host of authoritative certifications for eco-friendliness, including LEED Gold Award and Green Building Label (Three-Star) by Atlantis Sanya, Green Globe certification received by 83% of Club Med's global resorts, Green Building Label (Two-Star) received by Taicang FOLIDAY Town (under construction).

The Group believes that an effective communication with investors is essential for enhancing investor relations and investors' understanding of the Group's business performance and strategies. The Group also recognizes the importance of transparency and timely disclosure of corporate information, which will enable investors to make the best investment decisions. In 2020, regardless of impact of the pandemic, Fosun Tourism has conducted 206 investor communications in diversified forms, covering more than 120,000 investors. In the first half of 2021, the group was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, thanks to the significant improvement in stock liquidity and attentions to the stock. Benefiting from its positive performance in the capital market, the Group has been awarded the "Best Listed Company in New Economy Sectors" in the China Securities Golden Bauhinia Award, the "Best Consumer Products & Services Company" and the "Best IR Team" in the 5th Golden Hong Kong Stock Award.

Mr. Qian Jiannong, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Tourism, said: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the recognition on Fosun Tourism by Institutional Investor as well as the supports from the global capital world to the group's corporate governance, business operations and investor relations. In the past year, under the huge impact of COVID-19, Fosun Tourism showed remarkable resilience and vitality, maintaining a solid cash flow to cope with repeated outbreaks. Looking forward, the domestic circulation of tourism in China will continue its good momentum. Meanwhile, the recovery in overseas tourism is expected to accelerate as Western countries speed up vaccination campaigns and begin unlocking travel restrictions. The Group strives to grasp new opportunities by setting up corresponding strategies to keep up the changing consumer demands, and targets to consolidate its leading position in the industry, maintain steady business growth and create more value for consumers, shareholders and all partners."

[1]Five Categories: "Best CEO", "Best CFO", "Best Investor Relations Professional", "Best Investor Relations Program" and "Best ESG".

[2]CCIC: China Certification & Inspection Group

[3]POSI: Club Med cooperated with CRISTAL to establish the POSI (THE PREVENTION OF THE SPREAD OF INFECTION) project worldwide.





About Fosun Tourism Group

Fosun Tourism Group ("Fosun Tourism" or "the Group", stock code: 1992), the world's leading leisure-focused integrated tourism group, was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2018. Fosun Tourism is the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide in terms of revenue in 2019*. Currently, the Group has three main business segments: Resorts, Tourism Destination as well as Tourism related Services and Solutions. In terms of Resorts, Fosun Tourism operates 65 all-inclusive Club Med resorts in more than 40 countries and regions. The Group acquired the Casa Cook and Cook's Club brands in November 2019 and manages hotels under these brands in light asset model; in terms of Tourism Destination, the Group develops and owns Atlantis Sanya, as well as the self-owned brand "FOLIDAY Town", currently Lijiang FOLIDAY Town and Taicang FOLIDAY Town are under construction; the Group owns one of the world's oldest travel agency brands "Thomas Cook", and operates the online "Thomas Cook Lifestyle Platform" in China and UK, forming an open internet platform based on quality vacation and life products.

Through the lifestyle proposition "Every day is FOLIDAY", Fosun Tourism seeks to infuse concepts of tourism and leisure into everyday living, and provides tailor-made, one-step solutions through FOLIDAY global ecosystem.

* Frost & Sullivan report, an international independent consultancy company





