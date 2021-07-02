Another kind of 'vaccine' needed in fight against COVID

Like a long-lost voice rising up from the depths of the ocean come these words: "No need to fear. No need to worry. The battering winds will stall and the roughest waves will be calmed. If you place your faith in your heart with me, I will be by your side."

These words from the song "My Most Beloved" (我最愛的祢) take me back to 2003, when frontline doctors came face to face with the SARS epidemic and my beloved colleague, suspected of being infected with SARS, was put in an isolation unit.

While awaiting his test result, his heart restless and unsure about the future, irrational thoughts went through his head: "Is this the end? Will I die alone, without even the chance to say goodbye?" Without a means of communicating with others, isolation at that time was a test of will.

As his elder colleague and a psychiatrist, I asked myself, "How can I help?" Although I couldn't accompany him, it occurred to me that I could comfort him another way. So, music became a bridge between our minds.

The song I sent him had once lit up my life when all I saw was darkness. That song was "My Most Beloved." By sending it, I hoped he would find peace of mind — because where there is love, there is no fear or separation.

My colleague had worked in the emergency room, desperately fighting to save the lives of others, his white clothing stained with other people's blood. But this time, the individual others had relied feared he was on the verge of drowning.

I couldn't stop the tears from silently falling. He had faced others' physical pain, and I had faced their psychological pain as I tried to heal their minds in the consultation room.

Could our bodies and minds ever be separate? What would our lives be without our minds?

We need a strong, healthy body but also a strong mind as we face the difficulties and pain of life.

We eventually learned my colleague had tested negative for SARS. By going through this ordeal, though, he had passed one of life’s hardest tests.

Most importantly, he never lost his confidence or perseverance. The specter of SARS gave him insight, not just on the lives and deaths of others but also his own, and in the end he came home safe.

I saw how my colleague's psychological immunity had shielded him from fear, how his peace of mind had helped him overcome difficulty, and I witnessed resilience.

As many studies have shown, the strength of the immune function is closely related to the development and course of the disease. There is psychoneuroimmunological evidence that negative emotional states such as depression, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment can negatively affect the immune system.

On the other hand, optimism, peace of mind, and gratitude can enhance our immunity. Although many have physical conditions they cannot fully control, individuals can control much of their psychological state.

Some 18 years after SARS, COVID-19 became the pandemic of the century. As of the time of writing, the number of confirmed cases worldwide has reached 182 million, and the death toll has risen to 3.95 million.

No one has been spared, regardless of religion, race, sex, age, or social status.

It has been a serious burden on nearly every country in the world, and the medical systems of some have collapsed. This pandemic has also caused economic losses and highlighted the disparities in access to quality healthcare.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has recorded nearly 15,000 confirmed cases, most of which were local, and nearly 700 deaths. The virus and the restrictions in place to limit its spread have affected all our lives, and we go through this difficult period together.

To continue fighting we will need time, wisdom, experience, patience, confidence, perseverance, and unity. I can’t help but ask myself: In addition to vaccines, what else do we need? Have we checked whether our “psychological immunity” is strong enough? Have we received the "psychological vaccine" for COVID-19?

The pandemic is a crisis, but it could also be a turning point. Human selfishness, hatred, and materialism have led to more disasters than this pandemic itself.

Generosity, dedication, forgiveness, acceptance, and unity will bring some relief, and these are the key ingredients of this "psychological vaccine." We need it to help us maintain peace, keep hope alive, and fuel resilience during this dark time.



Dr. Andrew Yeh (葉偉強) is a senior psychiatrist, systemic psychotherapist, and family therapist in the Department of Psychiatry at E-Da Dachang Hospital in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Dr. Yeh can be reached through yeh1230@hotmail.com