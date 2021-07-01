Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, June 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;28;25;A couple of showers;29;24;SW;12;81%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;32;Sunshine and warm;42;31;NE;13;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and hot;41;26;W;20;22%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;25;21;Sunny and humid;25;21;E;14;69%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy with t-storms;16;13;A stray thunderstorm;18;13;W;20;83%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly cloudy;19;14;SE;10;61%;63%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with some sun;42;31;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;WNW;17;17%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Very hot;36;20;ENE;15;28%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;17;5;Brilliant sunshine;20;9;ENE;14;63%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;35;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;WSW;11;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;SE;10;74%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and very hot;48;31;Hazy sun and hot;49;29;N;13;10%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;A shower or two;32;24;S;7;70%;76%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;SSW;11;71%;69%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;27;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;12;60%;64%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;WSW;16;67%;4%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;31;22;ENE;9;71%;81%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;37;19;A t-storm in spots;28;16;WNW;9;53%;55%;10

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;18;16;A shower and t-storm;17;14;SSW;17;90%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;18;10;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;10;73%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and nice;25;11;SE;13;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;27;15;A t-storm, breezy;24;15;WNW;23;51%;71%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;15;12;More clouds than sun;18;14;WNW;12;68%;60%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Brilliant sunshine;35;20;A shower and t-storm;33;18;NNE;7;64%;87%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;31;16;Periods of sun, nice;26;15;NW;17;45%;16%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;13;7;Partly sunny;15;7;N;16;76%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;NE;10;33%;24%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;14;60%;13%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and hot;39;25;N;12;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Occasional rain;16;14;A couple of showers;17;14;NNW;15;60%;84%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;26;20;A thunderstorm;24;19;SSE;6;79%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;37;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;16;71%;73%;8

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;Clouds and sun;21;17;N;17;76%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;SSW;16;76%;81%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;19;14;A shower and t-storm;20;15;E;15;93%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;29;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;W;14;70%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;34;25;S;10;57%;71%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;A morning shower;30;20;SSE;19;67%;51%;8

Delhi, India;Breezy and very hot;44;32;Hazy sun and hot;42;31;SW;15;36%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;28;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;S;10;51%;84%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;32;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;27;SSE;13;87%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;S;8;67%;61%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;19;10;A couple of showers;20;12;ESE;12;76%;74%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;38;22;Hot;37;23;NNE;11;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;23;19;Lots of sun, nice;25;19;NNE;8;74%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;29;S;14;48%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;E;8;23%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;E;8;85%;75%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;25;17;Partly sunny;23;16;NE;17;65%;44%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;12;70%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;S;17;77%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;26;52%;36%;13

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;WNW;8;70%;100%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;43;28;Hot with hazy sun;42;27;NE;15;20%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;32;18;Sunny and very warm;32;21;E;9;59%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A few a.m. showers;30;25;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;11;75%;64%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;36;29;Mostly sunny;35;30;NNW;13;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;8;Sunshine;20;5;SSE;11;26%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;18;Very warm;34;18;ENE;18;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;34;29;Windy with hazy sun;35;29;SW;34;59%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with t-storms;26;21;Rain and a t-storm;25;20;ESE;9;86%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;38;27;Mostly sunny;36;29;S;22;38%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with sunshine;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;S;11;74%;82%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;32;26;Increasingly windy;33;27;NE;28;57%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;21;More clouds than sun;30;22;SW;9;62%;18%;5

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;28;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;SSW;14;85%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;S;8;70%;67%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Sunny and mild;16;-5;ENE;13;21%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;SW;9;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;18;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;17;75%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Sunny and delightful;27;14;NNW;13;54%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;17;12;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;NNE;9;60%;58%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;28;19;Patchy fog, then sun;27;18;SSW;10;56%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;SSE;10;74%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;33;17;Sunny and very warm;34;17;WSW;11;27%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Brief a.m. showers;31;29;Mostly cloudy;33;29;W;23;64%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Becoming cloudy;29;24;SSW;9;65%;42%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;Warm with a t-storm;35;27;ENE;10;63%;79%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;Mostly sunny;16;11;N;19;72%;20%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;19;13;A shower and t-storm;19;14;NNW;10;79%;88%;7

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;28;26;A few showers;29;25;SSE;11;78%;89%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;28;17;A t-storm around;27;17;E;9;62%;77%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;22;63%;70%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;13;8;High clouds;14;8;N;14;80%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A couple of showers;25;16;NE;1;65%;83%;5

Moscow, Russia;A passing shower;19;17;Morning showers;23;16;N;12;78%;77%;5

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;28;SW;19;79%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;NNE;8;62%;55%;8

New York, United States;Very hot;36;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;21;SW;11;72%;90%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;39;25;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;W;12;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;20;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;NNE;13;62%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;Showers around;26;22;NE;19;74%;82%;5

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;21;12;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;NE;12;39%;3%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;A t-storm around;24;15;NNE;11;65%;86%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;28;26;A morning shower;28;24;SE;10;84%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;S;10;83%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;Afternoon showers;30;22;SW;7;82%;100%;6

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;17;12;Warmer;22;14;NNW;9;68%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;E;10;73%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;SW;13;43%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;18;74%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A shower and t-storm;34;24;E;11;52%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A thunderstorm;19;14;SW;16;72%;64%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of rain;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;N;7;67%;30%;11

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;18;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;SSW;13;53%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny;26;17;W;9;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;25;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;SSE;13;83%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Low clouds;12;8;NE;11;86%;29%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;Clouds and sun, warm;27;19;ENE;8;57%;68%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;19;15;Nice with some sun;22;14;NNW;10;63%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;45;31;Sunny and hot;47;32;SE;13;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;SSW;12;43%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;27;16;An afternoon shower;24;16;ENE;13;60%;55%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;19;15;Low clouds, then sun;19;15;WSW;22;71%;17%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ESE;11;76%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;29;26;A shower and t-storm;29;26;ESE;27;81%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;16;A shower and t-storm;23;16;W;8;100%;85%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;NE;15;20%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;15;5;Mostly cloudy;13;4;SW;5;43%;8%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NE;25;82%;85%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Sunny and delightful;26;12;NNW;12;59%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing and warm;27;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;N;9;65%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;28;21;Partly sunny;32;21;ESE;6;57%;8%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;24;Rain and drizzle;28;25;ESE;15;77%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SE;10;73%;74%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;34;18;A stray t-storm, hot;33;15;WNW;9;49%;71%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;29;27;Breezy with a shower;31;27;E;38;74%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;21;13;Partly sunny;22;14;NNE;18;62%;2%;6

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;17;10;Cloudy;17;12;NNW;9;77%;53%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;35;28;High clouds and warm;35;29;ENE;13;60%;26%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Clouds and sun;24;18;ENE;15;69%;44%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot;39;25;Mostly sunny and hot;40;26;ESE;12;18%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;21;Hot with a t-storm;34;21;NNW;13;47%;71%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Partly sunny;36;27;E;13;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;SW;19;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;Sunny and very warm;34;20;ENE;9;42%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;23;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;21;WNW;13;87%;96%;3

Toronto, Canada;Humid;27;17;Showers around;21;15;NNW;8;82%;90%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and hot;39;31;Hazy sun;35;25;SSE;9;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;N;13;42%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning showers;12;8;Rain and drizzle;13;6;N;15;85%;78%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Clouds and sun;24;17;S;8;64%;20%;8

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;25;15;A shower and t-storm;22;16;W;20;51%;76%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;35;24;W;8;59%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;28;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;8;76%;82%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;28;16;A shower and t-storm;26;17;NW;12;61%;69%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;12;10;More sun than clouds;13;8;NNE;11;76%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;11;83%;75%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;19;A stray thunderstorm;33;19;NE;8;34%;45%;12

